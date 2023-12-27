Letter: I fear more damage and flooding is inevitable if problem is not urgently addressed

In the eight weeks since the major floods, the road under the railway bridge at Storforth Lane in Hasland has had standing water under it, meaning pedestrians risk being showered in filthy water, and the footways are slippery and dangerous.

The road surface, which was already very poor, has now become dangerous and is damaging vehicles.

Despite reporting the problem, it appears Derbyshire County Council’s only response so far has been to put up ‘ice’ warning signs.

My complaint was responded to by Derbyshire County Council, but referred to Sheepbridge Lane at Sheepbridge, and blamed Yorkshire Water for a ‘surcharge’ problem.

A reader is concerned about the aftermath of the recent flooding in the area.

Unless the problem is addressed urgently by DCC, in liaison with Yorkshire Water if necessary to co-ordinate their drain clearing or repair with resurfacing work, I fear more damage and flooding is inevitable.

Stephen Smedley

Hasland

