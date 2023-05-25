At a time when there needs to be massive change both locally and nationally, we are probably going to witness more shop closures, more graffiti on town centre properties, spending which is totally unnecessary, such as the digital screens which have been installed at some bus stops, more office block building, despite the numerous offices standing vacant, and a total lack of council house building.

What can we look forward to if Labour wins the coming General Election? I believe we will notice very little change. Sir Keir Starmer has already given us an insight when he recently declared he loves the monarchy, ergo he supports gross inequality.

I read somewhere that it is official Labour Party policy to be against council house occupation. It would not surprise me if, in a few years time, the total housing stock was sold off to private landlords.

A reader writes in the aftermath of the recent elections.

We have already been informed that some of the leading Tories are also private landlords. With such little difference between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, I am sure we will not see any support for ordinary people. In my ward (Dunston), there were 5,938 people entitled to vote. The number of ballot papers issued was 1,572. The turnout was 26.47 per cent.

That means just over one-in-four people bothered to vote! Is there any wonder that people are so apathetic, given the standard of local and national politics?

David Fox

Derbyshire

