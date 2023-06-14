I can barely hear it half the time, especially very first thing when the speed swimmers are going full throttle.

The splashing they create (which I will just reiterate I do not have any issue with), drowns out any music playing.

It’s only after about 7.30am, when most of them have departed for work, that the actual music can be heard at a decent rate.

Personally, I love having music in there. When it’s quiet, it doesn’t give me anything to connect my swim with.

I try and match beats to strokes to make me get the effort in I need to make the swim worthwhile.

Heather O’Mahony

Staveley

