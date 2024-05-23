Letter: I don't trust bus service to get me where I want to go in area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So Stagecoach is running open-topped sightseeing buses in the Peak District this summer.

I live in Grassmoor and I cannot even rely on Stagecoach to get me to Chesterfield or Clay Cross, so the chances of me letting them drop me off in the middle of the Peak District and returning me home seem slim to none.

A couple of weeks ago, I had a 2pm appointment at Clay Cross hospital so, to allow me plenty of time, I got to the bus stop for 1pm.The bus finally showed up at almost 1.40pm, in fact there were two of them in tandem.This is not the first time it has happened either.About two years ago, we lost money on tickets for a play at The Pomegranate as the buses we went for to get us there never turned up and we missed curtain up.£34 up the swanny.

If I want the Peak, I'll drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is criticising some of the bus services in the area.

Grassmoor resident

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.