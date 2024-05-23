Letter: I don't trust bus service to get me where I want to go in area
I live in Grassmoor and I cannot even rely on Stagecoach to get me to Chesterfield or Clay Cross, so the chances of me letting them drop me off in the middle of the Peak District and returning me home seem slim to none.
A couple of weeks ago, I had a 2pm appointment at Clay Cross hospital so, to allow me plenty of time, I got to the bus stop for 1pm.The bus finally showed up at almost 1.40pm, in fact there were two of them in tandem.This is not the first time it has happened either.About two years ago, we lost money on tickets for a play at The Pomegranate as the buses we went for to get us there never turned up and we missed curtain up.£34 up the swanny.
If I want the Peak, I'll drive.
Grassmoor resident
