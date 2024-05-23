Letter: I definitely think the MOT system should be much tougher on exhaust emissions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not a week goes by where I don't see a vehicle spewing out nasty exhaust fumes in our area.

These are normally from cars that are older than a ten plate!While I disagree with ULEZ-type zones, I definitely think that the MOT system should be much tougher on exhaust emissions, which in turn would make for a cleaner air and environment.Many of these older cars are massive polluters.I certainly think that air quality in heavy traffic zones would see quite an improvement.

R. Singh

Chesterfield

