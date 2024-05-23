Letter: I definitely think the MOT system should be much tougher on exhaust emissions
and live on Freeview channel 276
These are normally from cars that are older than a ten plate!While I disagree with ULEZ-type zones, I definitely think that the MOT system should be much tougher on exhaust emissions, which in turn would make for a cleaner air and environment.Many of these older cars are massive polluters.I certainly think that air quality in heavy traffic zones would see quite an improvement.
R. Singh
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this. I have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free site, I ask you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.