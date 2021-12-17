Letter: I can see the sense in the Crow Lane road closure
Crow Lane is mainly a single carriageway with high banks on either side and is unsuitable for modern motor vehicles.
With its current 60mph speed limit, the road is dangerous for other road users, ie walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
Near Dobbin Clough Farm, there is an unguarded drop of 20 to 30 feet at the road edge into an old quarry which presents a further hazard to motor vehicles.
The wildlife habitat in the adjoining hedgerows will be vastly improved by the absence of noisy, speeding motor vehicles.
I fully support the proposal by Derbyshire County Council to close this road to motor traffic.
Ian Scott
Derbyshire
