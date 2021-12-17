With its current 60mph speed limit, the road is dangerous for other road users, ie walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Near Dobbin Clough Farm, there is an unguarded drop of 20 to 30 feet at the road edge into an old quarry which presents a further hazard to motor vehicles.

The wildlife habitat in the adjoining hedgerows will be vastly improved by the absence of noisy, speeding motor vehicles.

A reader is in support of Crow Lane road closure to traffic.

I fully support the proposal by Derbyshire County Council to close this road to motor traffic.

Ian Scott

Derbyshire

