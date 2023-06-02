The most disrespectful of them come from overseas. To be critical of another country’s well established regime makes me sad and ashamed of their actions.

For many years, we have been privileged to have royalty and need to remember they are humans with feelings.

I would rather have royalty than a president and I recognise the tourist attraction they provide. Much money is generated by overseas tourists wanting to see a member of the Royal Family and also in admiring the stately homes they inhabit.

I am also thankful that much hard work is done by the present King in supporting young people and conservation. Presidents do not do that!

I am thankful for what we have and respect the system.

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

