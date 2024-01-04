Letter: I am sick to death of trying to avoid these potholes while driving in Derbyshire

The weather was atrocious, raining torrentially, the lighting was very poor and the road was quite busy.The first time I realised I had hit the pothole/sinkhole was when I heard and felt a horrendous bang.I have since been on the phone to Derbyshire County Council’s highways department and told them that if my MOT, due this month, reveals any damage, I will be suing the council.I live on the Dunston estate at Newbold and I am sick to death of trying to avoid other potholes/sinkholes throughout Derbyshire.Some of these potholes/sinkholes show evidence of previous repairs. That is why I want to thank Rishi Sunak for the £1.8 billion for road repairs.At least now the council should be able to do the repairs to the very necessary level. Oh, excuse me, someone has just told me the £1.8 billion is the national figure. Oh well. I’ll just have to go on avoiding pot holes/sinkholes and oncoming traffic.