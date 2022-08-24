Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We got to the bank and were met with a queue, as you would expect. We had no problems with this at all. I clocked an unkempt person sat on the floor so ensured my young daughter and I stood further away, as his presence was intimidating in itself.

Furthermore, he was subjecting everyone to the din of his expletive-filled rap music blaring out. Am I the only person that thinks it is inappropriate and disrespectful for anyone to have to listen to this in public near young children?

I didn’t feel comfortable approaching the man due to the situation and not knowing if he was drunk or on drugs (sadly it’s a regular sight in town).

A reader is left feeling intimidated after a trip to the bank.

No-one else in the queue approached him either. To save my daughter’s ears, we left and walked around the block until it was 9.30am.

Whatever has happened to respect for our neighbour and traditional values?

It’s not the first time that I’ve witnessed this type of unsavoury behaviour in town with my young daughter. I try not to visit unless its necessary.

My family brought us up to live and breathe good values.

It’s a shame that, in today’s society, I actually feel marginalised for being a good person who genuinely cares and respects other people.

A Frustrated Mum

Name and address supplied

