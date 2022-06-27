Matlock and Buxton were largely built on holidays, tourist and leisure. Peter Naylor in his book “A History of the Matlocks”, writes “A total of over 40 hydros were on Matlock Bank.”

He also shows how popular and fashionable these resorts were, Matlock Bath having John Ruskin and Lord Byron as regular visitors. Whilst Matlock had Thomas Beecham, Ivor Novello, Sir Harry Lauder, Hugh MacLennan, Sir George Robey, William Booth and Robert Louis Stevenson. Meanwhile, Buxton had trains from both its terminus railway stations direct to London (via Ashbourne or Matlock).

The hydros were sometimes very grand with Smedleys having about 300 bedrooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hydro holidays in Buxton and Matlock dwindled after the 1930s.

In the long run, hydro inland holidays were somewhat replaced by coastal seaside holidays, with people taking to the sea rather than to the mineral waters for recuperative therapy.

Phillip Fearn

Whatstandwell

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.