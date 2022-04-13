Letter: Humbled by the support from the people of Matlock and surrounding areas
May we take this opportunity to thank the people and businesses of Matlock and surrounding areas for their support and generosity.
On Saturday, April 9, we held a fundraising event and charity Aquafit session at the Arc Leisure Centre in aid of the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at The Royal Derby Hospital who cared for our friend Carole Else in the last weeks of her life last autumn.
To date we have raised £3,460.
We have been overwhelmed and humbled by people’s generosity and support in such difficult times.
Barbara Fletcher, Denise Crowder, Jeanne Webster and Liz Jennens
By email
