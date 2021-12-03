Letter: HS2 decision just the latest in series of broken promises
I was interested to read the Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher’s article (November 25) loyally defending the Government’s breaking its promises over HS2 as ‘levelling up’.
He praises, though, the promise of full electrification of the St Pancras-Sheffield railway line. So would I: an improved, greener service.
He might not recall that the same electrification was promised before the general elections of 2017 and 2019 and cancelled afterwards. Plenty of scope for levelling up there!
John Morrissey
Belper
