He praises, though, the promise of full electrification of the St Pancras-Sheffield railway line. So would I: an improved, greener service.

He might not recall that the same electrification was promised before the general elections of 2017 and 2019 and cancelled afterwards. Plenty of scope for levelling up there!

John Morrissey

A letter this week refers to the scrapping of HS2 and the full electrification of the St Pancras-Sheffield railway line.

Belper

