Letter: How many of us can honestly say we are better off compared to 2010?

This shows that every city in the UK, apart from Belfast, has suffered a rise in the proportion of children living in relative poverty between 2014 and 2021.This has prompted claims that the country has been "levelled down" under successive Conservative governments.

Low quality job creation, stagnant productivity growth and soaring housing costs are said to have driven a lost decade of living standard improvements that have left the average household £10,200 worse off compared with the 1998-2010 trend in income growth, with the poorest Britons hit hardest.

When the election does come, voters need to ask themselves "Am I better or worse off than I was in 2010 when Labour was voted out of office?"As can be seen from the above, the answer is manifestly clear despite what some Tory MPs may claim.

Nicholas Bostin

Derbyshire

