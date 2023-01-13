Letter: How many major traders have to leave before penny drops?
As we drive into 2023, let’s hear a word of praise for the council engineers who have worked tirelessly throughout the last 12 months to enable 4x4 drivers to have free parking on Sheffield Road… at the small cost of widening the ‘footpath’.
Those ‘footpaths’ are now a haven of Chelsea tractors. It also benefits car sales businesses, enlarging their forecourts, and gives yet more space for advertising boards.
The narrower road isn’t so narrow as to slow down the many noisy young drivers wanting to hear the echo of their exhaust from the buildings, which used to attract quite a bit of trade, but I feel sure there must have been a much better reason to strangle the traffic for several months. I just can’t see it.
One major trader has left. How many more will go before the penny drops?
“Thorn in’t’side” (full name supplied)
Old Whittington
