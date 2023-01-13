Those ‘footpaths’ are now a haven of Chelsea tractors. It also benefits car sales businesses, enlarging their forecourts, and gives yet more space for advertising boards.

The narrower road isn’t so narrow as to slow down the many noisy young drivers wanting to hear the echo of their exhaust from the buildings, which used to attract quite a bit of trade, but I feel sure there must have been a much better reason to strangle the traffic for several months. I just can’t see it.

One major trader has left. How many more will go before the penny drops?

“Thorn in’t’side” (full name supplied)

Old Whittington

