Sometimes it is difficult to decide how to negotiate vehicles parked on pavements and over double yellow lines, particularly along Firs Parade and Dale Road.

If a friend in a wheelchair, or someone pushing a pram has to go into the road to get past, it can be tricky to avoid passing traffic. It’s a little easier for pedestrians, but not entirely safe with children, or if you have to use walking sticks.

Maybe we should be issued with flags?

A letter this week is about pavement parking.

MJ (full name supplied)

Matlock

