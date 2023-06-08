How developers and local councils can ever feel justified in bulldozing a 24-hectare site of green belt, and without evidence that there are sufficient public services to provide to thousands more residents, is absolute insanity.

Do they really require a reality check on the lack of GPs and dentists? Also crucially, what about the environment and natural habitat? Instead there will be thousands more cars emitting carbon, which goes against any green sustainable plans.

Many local residents want a new approach to local planning, such as compulsory evidence of an environmental approach, as well as sufficient doorstep public services, because I feel currently there is no accountability.

A reader isn't happy about the amount of houses being built near Clowne.

M. Moore

Clowne

