Letter: How can county council justify the state of roads in the area?

The junction of Highfield Lane and Peveril Road has been without a proper road surface for nearly three weeks now!
By J Hampshire
Published 28th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
There are three-inch-high ramps, raised ironworks and potholes.How can Derbyshire County Council justify leaving this busy road in this state for so long?

J Hampshire

Derbyshire

More criticism from a reader about the roads in the area.
