Letter: How can another 300 dwellings be of benefit to Old Tupton?

All the residents and local agencies and Clay Cross Parish Council raised serious concerns as to why this must not go ahead in 2017. So now it has been resubmitted in 2021. I have to ask why?

Well I can see from this application that North East state openly only a small proportion of applications are determined at a planning committee.

How is that fair or reasonable? This has a huge, insurmountable affect on Old Tupton.

A reader feels 'swamped' at the amount of housing being proposed.

We feel, with all the thousands of new builds and a population increase of around 10,000 so far in our area already, that we are swamped.

How can the effect on our health and education services, traffic, schools, doctors, pollution, not to mention small estate roads being turned into rat runs, and increased flooding in Old Tupton, be of any benefit for our community.

We need a FULL open planning meeting for all consideration to be aired.

Mrs C Johnson

Old Tupton

