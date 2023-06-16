I saw the interview with him and apparently the other person was aged 20, and so a consenting adult.

Philip Schofield is apparently guilty of not being honest about the affair, yet the British public and media continues to hound him.

I daresay people reading this can think of politicians in this country who they would say are guilty of lying, but they certainly don’t receive this sort of treatment. It all seems strange to me.

Ian Longley

By email

