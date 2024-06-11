Letter: Hospital staff work long shifts yet they still gave me such exemplary care

By Christine McCulloch
Published 12th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
I have recently been discharged from CRH.

I would like to express my gratitude to ALL members of staff in A and E, the Urgent Treatment Centre and Murphy Ward.

Staff work such long shifts, yet they smiled through and gave such exemplary care.

Thank you!

Christine Mcculloch

Derbyshire

