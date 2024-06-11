Letter: Hospital staff work long shifts yet they still gave me such exemplary care
and live on Freeview channel 276
I would like to express my gratitude to ALL members of staff in A and E, the Urgent Treatment Centre and Murphy Ward.
Staff work such long shifts, yet they smiled through and gave such exemplary care.
Thank you!
Christine Mcculloch
Derbyshire
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.