Letter: Hospital deserves trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of need

Sad to say, despite valiant efforts we could not bring home the trophy. However for me the hospital deserves a trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of urgently required need.Within 25 minutes, a skilled and professional team diagnosed my problem and took me, from home, into the A & E, where other skilled personnel administered vital support to a heart-related issue.An overnight stay with dedicated caring staff led the way to a successful conclusion that culminated in a comprehensive care plan.All concerned have my heartfelt thanks.