News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Letter: Hospital deserves trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of need

I had good cause to use the services and expertise of our hospital, on the morning of our ladies football team playing in the World Cup Final.
By Alan Armstrong
Published 24th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Sad to say, despite valiant efforts we could not bring home the trophy. However for me the hospital deserves a trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of urgently required need.Within 25 minutes, a skilled and professional team diagnosed my problem and took me, from home, into the A & E, where other skilled personnel administered vital support to a heart-related issue.An overnight stay with dedicated caring staff led the way to a successful conclusion that culminated in a comprehensive care plan.All concerned have my heartfelt thanks.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

'My local hospital deserves a trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of need', says a reader.'My local hospital deserves a trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of need', says a reader.
'My local hospital deserves a trophy for outstanding and compassionate care in my hour of need', says a reader.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:Hospital