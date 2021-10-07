Letter: Horrified by mast plans

They will be very near residential properties.

As far as I, and the householder living nearest to the site, are aware, no information has been given to residents about the proposal, to enable them to put forward their views.

These masts may impact on the health of residents and the wildlife area including the cutting down of trees.

A reader voices concern over a 5G mast being erected in Spital.

The planning department is closed to the public and a staff member said they are working from home and are three weeks behind with emails.

Why? Is Covid being used as the reason for this and for the fact that nearby residents have not been informed of the proposal?

Why haven’t residents been given the opportunity to put forward their views?

Ellie Bee

Derbyshire

