However, I believe the Government’s recent focus on “levelling up” can bring new hope to our community.

The Government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure, such as transport and broadband, will greatly benefit Chesterfield. Improved connectivity will open up new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

Furthermore, the Government’s promise to create new jobs and attract investment will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

A reader hopes that levelling up will give the people of Chesterfield a bright future.

However, the Government’s approach to levelling up must be inclusive and equitable. The most marginalised communities must not be left behind in the pursuit of economic growth. This means investing in public services such as education, healthcare and social housing.

Furthermore, the Government must also address issues such as poverty, inequality and climate change. These issues disproportionately affect the most vulnerable people in our society and therefore they cannot be ignored.

I believe that by working together and prioritising the needs of all members of our community, we can create a brighter future for Chesterfield.

Christopher Siddall-Moss

Derbyshire

