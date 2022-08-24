Letter: Holes in Tapton Park are dangerous
I read the letter in Derbyshire Times a few weeks ago regarding the deep holes appearing all over Tapton Park, sent in by an angry resident.
The situation with these holes all over the park is dangerous. This is a public park where many people walk.
A few months ago, I saw three men at the same time in all different places of the park, who were metal detecting and digging.
Even when turf is replaced, it is rarely done properly. The proof of this is all over the park area with circles left. It’s an absolute disgrace! There has even been metal detecting in the gardens of Tapton
House, which I believe is illegal. Excessive metal detecting is spoiling the park for others and these holes which are left all over could cause an accident.
Enough is enough. Chesterfield Borough Council please take action.
Mr J Johnson
Chesterfield
