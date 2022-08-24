Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation with these holes all over the park is dangerous. This is a public park where many people walk.

A few months ago, I saw three men at the same time in all different places of the park, who were metal detecting and digging.

Even when turf is replaced, it is rarely done properly. The proof of this is all over the park area with circles left. It’s an absolute disgrace! There has even been metal detecting in the gardens of Tapton

A reader pleads with the council to stop people using metal detectors at Tapton Park.

House, which I believe is illegal. Excessive metal detecting is spoiling the park for others and these holes which are left all over could cause an accident.

Enough is enough. Chesterfield Borough Council please take action.

Mr J Johnson

Chesterfield

