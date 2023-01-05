After such a good result, I did the same with the knives and forks they too look brilliant.

All of this is of no interest to anyone but is still more interesting than the falling out of the Royal Family, which is of no interest to me at all, yet seems to be the headlines of every newspaper and on television.

Ian Longley, By email

Polishing the spoons is still more interesting than the falling out of the Royal Family, writes one reader.

