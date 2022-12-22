Not only does the house have hugely important local and national heritage being in the top five per cent listed Grade II with Historic England, but gardens were designed by Sir Joseph Paxton, massively acclaimed in his time for his architecture, garden designs and gardening books.History will be stripped once the bulldozers get through the entrance gates. It’s a very sad and sickening time for the people of Chesterfield, that such an important building and site is sold off like the family silver!From the onset, the house was passed to selling agents in May. I feel cabinet councillors have avoided and obstructed public consultation. Let’s not forget we elect these councillors to serve us, there needs to be democracy.Also local MP Toby Perkins has not supported opposition on selling the house, nor has he come forward to provide any response. Do people of Chesterfield believe the lack of democratic process is acceptable, because we believe it is time for change in Chesterfield.For far too long our elected representatives at the town hall have got away without any accountability. It’s time to elect new people who will listen and consult with local residents.Selling Tapton House has highlighted how cabinet councillors operate, behind closed doors, making decisions against local public opinion, selling off one of the last stunning historical buildings in the area. Totally disgraceful. Make your opinion known at next year’s local elections!