The poem Recessional was written for the Empire in 1897, including the words “Lest we Forget”.

It could have been written for Putin’s new attempt at a similar thing.“Lest we Forget” – when he wrote it

He didn’t know there were two world wars to come.

A poem by a reader looks at current world events

“Lest we Forget” – the tsarevitch had been to Chatsworth,

And after Phoenix Park the Queen sent flowers

Which are still there.

“Lest we Forget” the concentration camp was a British invention,

And when fifty thousand horse and foot anchored in Table Bay

“The Absent-Minded Beggar” was the favourite theme for recitation.

“Lest we Forget” Britain did Amritsar,

After the Czars had allowed Bialystok,

And before the Black and Tans burned down Cork.

“Lest we Forget” Stalin had two wars on his hands,

And his victory in Europe was a victory for the NKVD,

Who displayed the captured Nazi standards.

“Lest we Forget” Kennedy promised no more Bays of Pigs,

Instead of sending in his precision bombers,

And said the chances were between even and one in three.

“Lest we Forget” Blair said sorry for Bloody Sunday

And it’s still touch and go whether Brexit survives,

Because the Empire never vanished.

“Lest we Forget” the Berlin lunacy lasted forty years,

Courtesy of the German Democratic Republic,

And Putin was an eye-witness.

“Lest we Forget” Both sides are right,

And if we can’t find a lunatic working arrangement,

The ghosts of Ireland, Amritsar and Bialystok will rise up to bite us.

Evan Rutherford

Wirksworth

