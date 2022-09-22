News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Letter: History moves on but we should never forget

I am gutted at the death of our Queen, but, also say God Save Our King.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:40 pm

Times change and history moves on, but it is always there for us to look back upon.

Adrian Mather

Derbyshire

A reader says we should never forget The Queen.

Most Popular

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Queen