Letter: Highways department decided this road was safe but I disagree
This is a road the highways department considers a safe road with a speed limit of 50mph.Chesterfield Council, in its wisdom, approved the building of 500 houses, with potentially 1,000-plus cars, in addition to the 300 already under construction, plus two proposed new entrances/exits off Dunston Road, which will surely result in more accidents.There were 2,000 written objections regarding this proposal and over 160 people turned up at the planning meeting but it seems all were ignored.
Joan Darwent
Derbyshire
