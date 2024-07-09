Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yet another accident has taken place on Dunston Road, this time requiring a helicopter and an ambulance.

This is a road the highways department considers a safe road with a speed limit of 50mph.Chesterfield Council, in its wisdom, approved the building of 500 houses, with potentially 1,000-plus cars, in addition to the 300 already under construction, plus two proposed new entrances/exits off Dunston Road, which will surely result in more accidents.There were 2,000 written objections regarding this proposal and over 160 people turned up at the planning meeting but it seems all were ignored.

Joan Darwent

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.