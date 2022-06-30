The 6:1 bus from Derby to Bakewell (weekdays) and Matlock (Sundays) will give a link but I don’t think that there will be any through ticketing (apart from the excellent Derbyshire Wayfarer), and congestion will, in any case, mitigate against any serious connection.

Observing the buses travelling through Belper and how empty they are, this is no surprise.

As far as public transport is concerned, the link between the north of the county is pretty tenuous and sometimes non-existent.

Transpeak are to cut their bus service from Matlock and Derby from July 22.

The joint Trent/Ribble Transpeak 252 service started in 1986 between Manchester, Buxton, Bakewell, Matlock, Belper, Derby, Derby Railway station and Nottingham and was an imaginative idea that filled a void that had been caused by the ill-advised closure of the Manchester to Derby express railway line in 1968.

From the start, though, it struggled against numerous adverse factors, particularly congestion at different stages of the route, in six different areas.

Supposedly there are national plans for buses and even Derbyshire and Derby City plans.

This cut, however, gives a more accurate flavour of what is happening.

Bus fares are far too high and driving is becoming too expensive. High time for some imagination and action.

John Morrissey

Belper

