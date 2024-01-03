Letter: Here is my big tip for keeping everyone warm during the winter

A tip for all of us not able to keep the heating on for long periods: put on a fleece, scarf, get your hot water bottle, put a blanket round your legs while sitting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You will warm up fast.

This was part of my childhood. Central heating was unheard of, we just had a tin bath in front of the fire.

It makes me wonder how they would go on today. I was born during the Second World War, so I am going back a long time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader talks about tips to keep warm during the winter months.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.