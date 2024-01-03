News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Here is my big tip for keeping everyone warm during the winter

A tip for all of us not able to keep the heating on for long periods: put on a fleece, scarf, get your hot water bottle, put a blanket round your legs while sitting.
By Brenda Wilkinson
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
You will warm up fast.

This was part of my childhood. Central heating was unheard of, we just had a tin bath in front of the fire.

It makes me wonder how they would go on today. I was born during the Second World War, so I am going back a long time.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

