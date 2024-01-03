Letter: Here is my big tip for keeping everyone warm during the winter
You will warm up fast.
This was part of my childhood. Central heating was unheard of, we just had a tin bath in front of the fire.
It makes me wonder how they would go on today. I was born during the Second World War, so I am going back a long time.
Brenda Wilkinson
By email
