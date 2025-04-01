Letter: Here are my suggestions to improve our town centre
Firstly, excluding McDonald’s on West Bars, I think the decision should be made to demolish everything from the right of Markham Road up to Low Pavement, demolish Ravenside Retail Park and rebuild it on the new site, leaving the big hole where it once stood, thereby acting as a reservoir to help in the inevitable floods that blight the town.
Secondly, all the businesses affected will relocate to empty properties further up in town, this will give such as Marks and Spencer a face-saving chance to move back into their old premises and the rest will be in a more prominent position.
Thirdly, convert the Donut car park into Chesterfield’s own state-of-the-art bus station where EVERY bus starts and terminates.
Fourthly, convert the old council offices on Saltergate into the new police station.
These proposals may seem drastic at first but there's no room for sentiment. Anything is better than what's happening, or not happening, at present.
Grassmoor Resident
Name and address supplied
