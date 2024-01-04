I’d like to thank you for raising interest in the national treasure that is our 250-year-old, 2,000-mile long canal network, more popular now than ever.

"The Trust is committed to maintaining Chesterfield Canal and all our other amazing waterways nationwide", says Sean McGinley from the Canal & River Trust.

Still navigated by boats as they have been for centuries, our canals which include Chesterfield Canal, have also become vital homes for wildlife, they support jobs and the economy and they provide amazing local green space by water for millions of people to get active on the towpaths to connect with nature.

Whilst there is so much to celebrate, it is a worrying time for the country’s canals. These are amazing spaces, but they are old and increasingly vulnerable: 250-year-old locks, bridges, embankments, aqueducts, reservoirs and hand-dug tunnels face the passage of time and suffer severe impacts from more frequent and intense winter storms and summer droughts brought about by climate change.

Our charity, with the support of local communities, including thousands of amazing volunteers assisting our small dedicated professional teams, is delivering more maintenance and repairs than ever before and also keeping them attractive and accessible; over 700 miles of our network now has Green Flag Award status, the quality mark for well-managed public spaces.

The canals are more self-sufficient than ever before with our growth in income from other sources exceeding initial expectations; only last year the Government published two reviews respectively concluding that our investment assets are well managed and that our work keeping canals alive for the benefit of society is ‘clear value for money’.

So why is it such a worrying time? As a charity, we need to raise further funds to pay for the increasing costs of caring for the network. Yes, government needs to adequately fund the huge public benefits and national infrastructure that the canal network supports, but we’re also campaigning for more people to join us as volunteers and for more people and businesses to donate or raise money for their local canal.

When it comes to the wonderful community of boats on the canals, we’re asking boat owners to pay a bit more to help keep canals open and safe for their use. Income from boaters is vital, but makes up just 20% of the rising costs of maintaining our waterways. We welcome all boats and boaters onto our network and we aim to treat everyone fairly. Our charity has a boat licence support team and dedicated welfare officers to assist those in need.

The Trust is committed to maintaining Chesterfield Canal and all our other amazing waterways nationwide. So much has been achieved in the past decade and there are more users and supporters of our network than ever before. By joining us and helping to #KeepCanalsAlive, we can safeguard this great legacy for future generations to enjoy.

Sean McGinley

Regional director – Yorkshire & North East, Canal & River Trust

