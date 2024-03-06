Letter: Help from strangers was greatly appreciated when I tripped in the market place

On the morning of Friday, February 16, I tripped and fell over a raised inspection cover in Chesterfield market place, which necessitated me requiring to spend the next six hours in A/E for treatment.
By Graham Hall
Published 6th Mar 2024
I would appreciate if, through your pages, I could thank the kind lady who helped me back on my feet and sat me down on a nearby bench after my fall.Staff in the nearby aptly named Samaritans charity shop, who I have already thanked, took over my care, allowing the lady to leave before I could thank her properly.

Graham Hall

Chesterfield

A reader has issued thanks to those people who helped when he tripped over in town.
