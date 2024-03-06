Letter: Help from strangers was greatly appreciated when I tripped in the market place
and live on Freeview channel 276
I would appreciate if, through your pages, I could thank the kind lady who helped me back on my feet and sat me down on a nearby bench after my fall.Staff in the nearby aptly named Samaritans charity shop, who I have already thanked, took over my care, allowing the lady to leave before I could thank her properly.
Graham Hall
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.