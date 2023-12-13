Letter: Hard times on the way for many thanks to this Government
State pensions and benefits increased in line with normal rules. Elsewhere the news was less good.Two years ago, the Government announced it would no longer increase the PAYE Tax Free Allowance each year. This invisible increase in tax, for everyone who has a pay rise, has been enough to offset the headline-grabbing two per cent reduction in National Insurance contributions.
There was no extra cash for the NHS so no good news for those waiting for operations or extra cash for local councils struggling to maintain basic welfare services.The economic prospects for the country look terrible. Interest rates will remain high, causing distress to people with mortgages. The Resolution Foundation has calculated that household income will, on average be £1,900 lower at the end of this parliament than it was at the start.
The Chancellor put on a pre-election show, but the reality will be hard times for many people.
Paul Beers
Buxton
