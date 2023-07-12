The environment and climate change begins on our doorsteps and local areas.

I hope to see Chesterfield Borough Council also committed to planting more trees and protecting our free spaces, and on new housing developments incorporating new green spaces, vital for the environment and everyone’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best start to my day is hearing all the birds tweeting. Mother Nature provides the best mental wellbeing.

One reader appreciates the floral displays that have been going up around the town (Photo by: Pixabay).

H. Moor

Chesterfield

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.