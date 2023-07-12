News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Letter: Green spaces are so vital to our environment in this area

Even in our town centre and on the outskirts, it’s always nice to see the local council has made time and effort to put up flower displays, particularly noticing the displays on some central town roundabouts.
By H. Moor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST

The environment and climate change begins on our doorsteps and local areas.

I hope to see Chesterfield Borough Council also committed to planting more trees and protecting our free spaces, and on new housing developments incorporating new green spaces, vital for the environment and everyone’s mental health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The best start to my day is hearing all the birds tweeting. Mother Nature provides the best mental wellbeing.

One reader appreciates the floral displays that have been going up around the town (Photo by: Pixabay).One reader appreciates the floral displays that have been going up around the town (Photo by: Pixabay).
One reader appreciates the floral displays that have been going up around the town (Photo by: Pixabay).
Most Popular

H. Moor

Chesterfield

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough Council