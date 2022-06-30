The Stones, Paul McCartney, and a host of 60s entertainers will work until they drop. Thank goodness for their stamina and outstanding talent.

The number of times I have listened to the radio while travelling and heard music from my youth is in evidence every day of every week! You can hear the words, you can sing along, you can revive memories on rediscovering music.

Have all you older citizens been surprised by your ability to recall the songs and their words? I have, and sometimes it’s been more than 50 years since I last enjoyed the record.

A sixties music fan says stars from that era will always be his favourite.

Thanks for the memories.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

