It's a bigger site, so more jobs, and at last customers will enjoy free parking for up to three hours, while they can enjoy a much larger shop, food hall and coffee shop.

I often like to pop into M&S food hall and also meet friends in the cafe. Once it relocates to Ravenside, it will save hassle and money parking, plus we will be able to park close to the shop as I have mobility issues.

Hopefully like the other stores on the park it will also open extended hours until 8pm?

Marks and Spencer is to close its current store on High Street and relocate to Ravenside Retail Park.

B. Jones

Derbyshire

