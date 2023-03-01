The bill would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

The TUC says this is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

I believe that the Government is wasting precious time and energy on this spiteful bill, which will do nothing to solve the staffing crisis in our NHS and public services, nor the cost of living crisis, but only make matters worse.

It’s time the government got its priorities straight. They should stop attacking the right to strike and give our public sector workers the pay rise they are owed.

Gary Ransford

Derbyshire

