Letter: Government's decision could be matter of life and death

While Boris Johnson and his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, argue the case of affordability at the time of a pandemic to justify the cuts, no-one can seriously argue the restoration of the aid is going to bankrupt Britain.

The withdrawal of aid will impact upon efforts to combat malaria, polio and HIV, cutting funds to provide clean water, hunger relief and education.

The UN has said the aid would have helped prevent around 250,000 maternal and child deaths. This is literally a matter of life and death.

A reader writes with concern about foreign aid being cut and the impact it may have (Photo credit: Pixabay).

Johnson has said his personal priority for international aid is girls’ education. But girls’ education has been cut by 25 per cent and UNICEF, the UN’s children’s fund, has had a cut of 60 per cent.

Nick Bains, Bishop of Leeds, says: “Arguing for girls’ education amounts to empty words when action denies honest intent. This is a shameful reneging on a promise, a denial of compassionate justice, and cries out for remedy.”

Johnson’s decision to cut overseas aid budget will tarnish and diminish Britain’s reputation.

The Government will be cutting aid to some of the key issues on the G7 agenda, which the Government wanted to use as a platform to demonstrate leadership on Covid and climate change. None of us should be surprised by this. Johnson exploits his large majority to govern with minimal scrutiny and maximum contempt for the Parliament for which Brexit was supposed to be taking back control.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

