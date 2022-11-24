It was not all bad news. There was an increase in the minimum wage, benefits will be raised in line with inflation, the pensions triple lock remains. Health and education received cursory boosts to their funding.

But Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves hit the nail on the head when she said families will be asking themselves if they are better off after 12 years under the Conservatives – and the answer is no.

Mr Hunt announced £55 billion in tax rises and spending cuts. Our real disposable income will suffer the biggest drop since records began over the next two years while inflation is at a 40-year high.

A reader comments on the Government's autumn statement.

Wages are lower, in real terms, than they were in 2009. Indeed, UK workers are facing the longest period of wage stagnation for 200 years.

And there is no point in pointing to Covid and the war in Ukraine. Britain is the only country in the G7 whose economy remains smaller than it was before the pandemic.

In the last 12 years, the Conservatives have deliberately chosen to inflict austerity, Brexit and Trussonomics on us. The result is not a supercharged British economy ready to take on the world. Whatever their plan is, it isn’t working.

A Lidstone

Derbyshire

