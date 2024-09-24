Letter: Government should sign up to scheme and help our young people
As we have left the EU Erasmus scheme it's difficult, if not impossible, for young people to work and study in Europe. However, the UK could take part in the European Youth Mobility Scheme, to give young people aged 18-30 a visa to study or work in Europe for up to four years. This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to improve their language skills, and gain valuable work experience.
I urge our government to sign up to this scheme.
Mandy Wight
Derbyshire
