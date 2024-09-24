Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I agree with James Bovington (Derbyshire Times, Let's Talk, September 12) that it's difficult to see the benefits of Brexit for young people.

As we have left the EU Erasmus scheme it's difficult, if not impossible, for young people to work and study in Europe. However, the UK could take part in the European Youth Mobility Scheme, to give young people aged 18-30 a visa to study or work in Europe for up to four years. This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to improve their language skills, and gain valuable work experience.

I urge our government to sign up to this scheme.

Mandy Wight

Derbyshire

