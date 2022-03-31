It's human nature isn't it? Someone's in a desperate life threatening situation so you offer assistance no questions asked.

That's exactly what's happening in Ukraine. Putin's totally unjustified invasion was met by brave resistance by the Ukrainian army and many civilians, but the old, young and infirm had no choice other than to became refugees, hoping to be welcomed by friendly European nations.

Poland, Georgia, Moldova, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, plus western European countries like Germany, Italy, France etc all welcomed them with open arms.

A reader feels that Boris Johnson has not acted quickly enough in helping the people of Ukraine.

So can you explain to me why our government put obstacles in the way of the poor devils fleeing the war after being bombed out of their homes and their country by a psychopath?

It took the UK Government the best part of three weeks to come up with an offer, which involves UK citizens putting up refugees and being paid £350 per month. Before that they did nothing.

Priti Patel falsely claimed that the refugees could apply for permission at a UK government office in Calais which could process refugee applications.

They would have been welcomed with open arms by the British people, but the Government wouldn't let them in.

But that wasn't the only thing the Government dragged their heels on.

The many Russian oligarchs who took advantage of the fall of the old Russian communist regime when the Berlin wall came down by illegally seizing assets like oil companies, needed somewhere to put their ill gotten gains, preferably in a country where the Government wouldn't ask questions.

And guess where that country was. Yes you've guessed it, the good old UK.

If the Government had any morals they would hang their heads in shame, but I think that's very unlikely.

DV Vliet

Dronfield

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.