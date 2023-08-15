Letter: Government should be thinking of customers over shareholders
This harms OAPs and people with disabilities. It is also very bad for rail staff.
The Government’s crass decision shows that customer care is secondary to shareholder care.When will the Government recognise that the rail network should be a public service run for the benefit of us all, tailored to the needs of everyone?
Francis Luckcock
By email
