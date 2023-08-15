News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Government should be thinking of customers over shareholders

I am utterly dismayed that the Government has ordered the closure of railway booking offices.
By Francis Luckcock
Published 16th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

This harms OAPs and people with disabilities. It is also very bad for rail staff.

The Government’s crass decision shows that customer care is secondary to shareholder care.When will the Government recognise that the rail network should be a public service run for the benefit of us all, tailored to the needs of everyone?

Francis Luckcock

By email

