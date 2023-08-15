This harms OAPs and people with disabilities. It is also very bad for rail staff.

The Government’s crass decision shows that customer care is secondary to shareholder care.When will the Government recognise that the rail network should be a public service run for the benefit of us all, tailored to the needs of everyone?

Francis Luckcock

'I am utterly dismayed that the Government has ordered the closure of railway booking offices', says a reader this week.

