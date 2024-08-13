Letter: Government needs to go back to square one and completely revamp NHS
and live on Freeview channel 276
Its introduction was one of the best things that the Labour Party did, but through lack of understanding of how insurance has to be funded, it was never set up to be financially secure.As with most socialist schemes, it was essentially meant to be paid for by taxes of one sort or another Now of course it competes with education, welfare, defence and a multitude of other claims on taxes.As a result, benefits have been whittled down round the edges – dental treatment and prescriptions to name but a couple.Down the road is coming eye-wateringly expensive successful treatment for cancer which could complete the demise of the NHS as we know it.With their massive parliamentary majority it is to be hoped that the new administration will go back to square one and completely revamp the NHS and ignore the screams of those of us that have come to bask in the false security of a failing organisation.
Norman Groocock
Bakewell
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.