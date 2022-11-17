I’m talking here about the £400 to help them with the cost of their heating bills.

Plus, as pensioners we will get a further payment of heating allowance on top of this money.

So, let’s all just be thankful of this and stop moaning.

A letter of praise to the Government for its £400 contribution towards the cost of heating.

Be glad that you live in this great country and not Russia.

R Mitchell

By email

