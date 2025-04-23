Letter: Government must treat pensioners with respect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evidence confirms to me that Rachel Reeves has little understanding of economics, which has implications for all in the UK, but particularly and ultimately we feel she has no regard for us pensioners

As Andrew Neil wrote in the Daily Mail (April 5) 'Tomorrow's £25 billion rise in National insurance is the most ill-considered self-harming tax in living memory.'

He adds how once she was safely ensconced in the Treasury, she justified it on the spurious grounds that she had 'suddenly' discovered an hitherto unknown £22 billion black hole in the public accounts.

This was a shortfall no-one else saw - including the Office for Budget Responsibility, the official number cruncher - and they refused to endorse the validity of Ms Reeves' discovery.

As pensioners we lost our Winter Fuel Allowance on what I feel was Ms Reeves' false discovery. Pensioners must campaign to get a new Chancellor, and to have the Winter Fuel Payment reinstated, and the missing 2024 back payment would help many of us survive another year!

We call on pensioners to join the National Pensioners Convention, already over a million strong, so that we can exert more pressure on the politicians to treat us with respect and value.

Join our local Chesterfield group at our meetings in the library - have your say!

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

