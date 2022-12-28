I think Labour MP Angela Eagle summed up 2022 perfectly. At the last Prime Minister’s Questions of the year, Angela said: “This year, the Tory party has given us five Education Secretaries, four Chancellors of the Exchequer, three Prime Ministers, two Tory leadership coups, and the partridge has had to sell the pear tree to pay the gas bill.”]

It really has been a year of political turmoil, lacking in clear leadership or direction. For us in Derbyshire this has meant a year of insecurity, with ever increasing energy and food costs.

We may not have had to sell a pear tree to pay the gas bill, but we will all have had to cut back on a lot of things we have previously enjoyed.

"Our standard of living has dropped, and our services are on life support", says one reader.

A Government is supposed to look after people, improving their lives year on year, and providing public services that are reliable and fit for purpose.

Our standard of living has dropped, and our services are on life support. This needs to stop.

Looking forward to 2023, the Government needs to step up, do something positive, and begin to make our lives better. If they can’t do this, they should just go and let those who can do something take over.

Paul Beers

Derbyshire

