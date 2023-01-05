There followed years of austerity with ‘efficiency savings’ that were not efficient and did not save.

The real incomes of many in public services insidiously diminished and poverty increased.

After years of Conservative rule, nothing seemed to work properly and the country was in poor condition to face Covid and the effects of the Ukraine war.

The damage inflicted by Brexit is recognised by everyone but the Government, who have trotted out slogans like ‘Brexit dividend’ and created a Minister for Brexit Opportunities: he failed to find any.

With the return of inflation many workers are palpably less well off.

The Government has little to offer except for continued pay restraint. If it has a policy, it seems to be to condemn many sections of society to remain permanently worse off.

This does not seem, in my opinion, to be sustainable nor fair, nor levelling up.

John Morrissey

Belper

