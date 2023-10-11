News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Government has suffered a failure of nerve over HS2

‘Why does it cost so much more to build a modern railway in Britain than in similar European nations?’ asked Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently.
By John Morrissey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
For the answer he need only look around the table when he attends his next cabinet meeting. The Conservatives have no idea of what ensures a country’s prosperity. They are not interested in the common good.

Japan (the Bullet Train starting in 1964), China, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands have all built high speed railways in recent years. Indonesia officially opened a high speed train the same week that our Prime Minister cancelled HS2.I have been fortunate enough to travel on some of these in western Europe: swift, efficient and reliable whizzing between prosperous cities.My fellow passengers were largely ordinary families, not businessmen, I think.‘That’s not for us, said Mr Sunak. ‘We’ll divert much of the money to roads and that will help me win the next election’.So the Conservative vision is that in 40 years’ time people will be creeping along in traffic jams. Our trains will never have been fixed. It’s not the country that I would like to see.

John Morrissey

A reader feels the Government has had a loss of nerve when it comes to HS2.A reader feels the Government has had a loss of nerve when it comes to HS2.
