For the answer he need only look around the table when he attends his next cabinet meeting. The Conservatives have no idea of what ensures a country’s prosperity. They are not interested in the common good.

Japan (the Bullet Train starting in 1964), China, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands have all built high speed railways in recent years. Indonesia officially opened a high speed train the same week that our Prime Minister cancelled HS2.I have been fortunate enough to travel on some of these in western Europe: swift, efficient and reliable whizzing between prosperous cities.My fellow passengers were largely ordinary families, not businessmen, I think.‘That’s not for us, said Mr Sunak. ‘We’ll divert much of the money to roads and that will help me win the next election’.So the Conservative vision is that in 40 years’ time people will be creeping along in traffic jams. Our trains will never have been fixed. It’s not the country that I would like to see.

John Morrissey

A reader feels the Government has had a loss of nerve when it comes to HS2.

Belper

